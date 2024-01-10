In a nod to his stellar performances, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has secured a spot in Opta Data's Serie A team of the season so far

In a nod to his stellar performances, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has secured a spot in Opta Data's Serie A team of the season so far, reported by GOAL. Pulisic's noteworthy contributions for Milan earned him recognition, tallying six goals and five assists in 17 Serie A appearances, making him the sole representative from Milan in the best XI. However, his international teammate Weston McKennie, despite his impactful displays, was conspicuously absent from the midfield selection.

Pulisic's exceptional form has played a pivotal role in Milan's success this season. With six Serie A goals and five assists, he has been instrumental in securing Milan's place in the UEFA Europa League and guiding them to third place in the Serie A table. His inclusion in the Serie A best XI reflects not only individual brilliance but also significant contributions to the team's achievements, including navigating the challenging Group of Death in Champions League action.

On the other hand, Weston McKennie, a standout midfielder for Juventus, was overlooked in the Opta Data's best XI. Despite contributing to Juventus's recent comeback victory over Salernitana in Serie A, McKennie did not find a place in the selected midfield lineup.

XI – Here the Serie A 2023/24 best XI in the first half of the current campaign (first 19 matches played) based on Opta data. Explosive.#SerieA #OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/rLuTGPxHwm — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 9, 2024

Christian Pulisic's remarkable feat of reaching 11 goal contributions in a league season represents a career milestone. The Rossoneri's upcoming Coppa Italia clash against Atalanta will provide another opportunity for Pulisic to showcase his prowess on the pitch. On the other side, McKennie will aim to make an impact in Juventus's Coppa Italia fixture against Frosinone, demonstrating his resilience and commitment to the team's success. As the Serie A season unfolds, the performances of these USMNT stars will continue to be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.