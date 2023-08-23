Christian Pulisic‘s sensational Serie A debut for AC Milan earned him praise from former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi, but the football legend believes there's one key area where the USMNT star could improve, reported by goal.com.

Pulisic's arrival at Milan was marked by a remarkable performance against Bologna, where he not only provided an assist for Olivier Giroud's opening goal but also showcased his skills by netting a stunning goal of his own within the first 21 minutes of the match. His display was nothing short of dazzling, marking a strong start to his tenure at the Italian club.

Arrigo Sacchi, who is well-known for his time at AC Milan and his tactical insights, commended Pulisic for his advanced decision-making when in possession of the ball, stating that he always seems to know what to do ahead of time. However, Sacchi also pointed out that Pulisic needs to work on his defensive game, suggesting that he should contribute more on the defensive end.

Sacchi mentioned that Pulisic should take cues from Tijjani Reijnders, a player with a strong defensive understanding and well-timed runs. Sacchi believes that Pulisic can enhance his overall effectiveness by improving his defensive contributions, particularly in terms of pressing and tracking back when opponents have possession.

While praising Pulisic's debut, Sacchi also analyzed Milan's overall gameplay, suggesting that the team could be even more aggressive and press opponents further. He particularly criticized Rafael Leao for not consistently tracking back and engaging defensively. Sacchi also expressed his belief that Milan could maximize their potential by adopting a 4-3-3 formation, which would require wingers like Leao to be more active defensively.

As Christian Pulisic looks to build on his successful debut, he will aim to take Sacchi's insights to heart as AC Milan prepares to face Torino in an upcoming Serie A fixture at San Siro.