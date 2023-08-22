Christian Pulisic is relishing his fresh start with AC Milan after leaving Chelsea and believes the move to San Siro was the “perfect step” for his career, reported by goal.com. The USMNT star made an impressive debut for the Serie A side, scoring a stunning goal in their league match against Bologna.

Pulisic, who spent four years at Chelsea, joined AC Milan for a €22 million transfer fee and has quickly settled into his new team. He expressed his excitement about being part of the Milan squad and highlighted the importance of the early goals that helped the team secure a victory.

The American winger also spoke about reuniting with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan. USMNT star Pulisic acknowledged the positive connection he shares with these players and emphasized his sense of welcome and excitement at his new club.

Having faced challenges at Chelsea due to competition for playing time and injuries, Pulisic is setting ambitious goals for his time in Italy. He aims to contribute to Milan's pursuit of titles and continue his streak of creating and scoring goals. Pulisic's strong start with Milan has left him determined to help the team achieve success in the 2023-24 season.

After making an impact in his first away game for Milan, Christian Pulisic is eager to make his home debut in their upcoming match against Torino. The American's transition to Serie A seems to be off to an excellent start, and fans will be eager to see how he continues to perform for his new club.