Christian Pulisic, the USMNT star, is proving to be a game-changer for any team globally, according to soccer analyst Alexi Lalas

Christian Pulisic, the USMNT star, is proving to be a game-changer for any team globally, according to soccer analyst Alexi Lalas, reported by GOAL. However, Lalas emphasizes that Pulisic's key to success lies in maintaining his fitness. After leaving Chelsea in 2023, Pulisic found a new home at AC Milan, and this change of scenery has played a crucial role in revitalizing his career.

In the 2023-24 season, Pulisic has become a standout performer for Milan, showcasing his talent and contributing significantly to the team's success. Lalas attributes this resurgence to Pulisic's newfound regularity on the pitch and a break from injury setbacks. The American forward has demonstrated his prowess with three goals and four assists in his last eight appearances, marking a personal purple patch.

Lalas, a former USMNT star himself, acknowledges Pulisic's ability to shine on the global stage when in optimal condition. He highlights the balance of physical and technical style in Serie A, where AC Milan competes, as a contributing factor to Pulisic's success. Additionally, Lalas notes the importance of having a manager who trusts and relies on the player, although sometimes, a change in scenery can be the catalyst for a player's transformation.

“Pulisic's healthy (knock on wood.) When he is, he can help any team in the world. Milan (Serie A/Italy) suits him in the balance of physical/technical style. Yes, a manager who trusts/relies on him helps. But sometimes just the scenery change in the 22 1/2 hours is what changes the 90 mins,” Lalas explained.

Looking ahead to 2024, Christian Pulisic has a promising year ahead with AC Milan contending for major honors. Additionally, he is set to lead the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the Copa America, aiming to build on his impressive record of 64 caps and 28 goals for his country. As ‘Captain America,' Pulisic's impact extends beyond club football, making him a pivotal figure in both domestic and international competitions.