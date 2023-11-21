USMNT Hall of Famer and TNT broadcast analyst DaMarcus Beasley didn't mince words when addressing fullback Sergino Dest's 'baby behavior'

In a scathing critique, USMNT Hall of Famer and TNT broadcast analyst DaMarcus Beasley didn't mince words when addressing fullback Sergino Dest‘s ‘baby behavior' that led to a red card during the United States' match against Trinidad and Tobago, reported by GOAL. The halftime analysis on the TNT show saw Beasley sharply condemn Dest's on-field antics, specifically his quick succession of two yellow cards within 20 seconds due to dissent.

Teammate Antonne Robinson echoed Beasley's sentiment, labeling Dest's actions as ‘unprofessional' in a postgame assessment. The red card proved detrimental for the USMNT, resulting in a 2-1 defeat against Trinidad. The incident drew parallels to the team's 2017 visit to the island nation, where they suffered a similar fate, missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Beasley expressed his dismay during the broadcast, deeming Dest's behavior “crazy” and “unacceptable.” He highlighted the pressure Dest imposed on the team heading into the crucial second half and the upcoming Nations League semifinals, where Dest will be suspended. The former USMNT star questioned the rationale behind Dest's actions, emphasizing the impact on the team's performance in a meaningful game.

As the USMNT looks ahead to the 2024 Copa America, Gregg Berhalter faces a decision regarding Dest's inclusion in the squad. Beasley stressed the gravity of Dest's actions, likening it to a lack of discipline that seasoned players, including Berhalter himself, Dempsey, and Bocanegra, wouldn't tolerate.

Beasley's criticism extended to Dest's prolonged display of frustration, including kicking the ball out of the stadium and blowing kisses at the referee. Describing such actions as ‘baby behavior,' Beasley expressed his bewilderment and dissatisfaction with Dest's conduct.

The incident marked Sergino Dest's second inexplicable red card of the year, with the previous one occurring against Mexico in June. With no scheduled matches for the USMNT until March in the Concacaf Nations League, Berhalter faces a considerable period to reflect on Dest's actions and determine the consequences. The suspension for the upcoming semifinal adds an additional layer to the decision-making process, prompting Berhalter to assess the impact of Dest's actions on the team's objectives.