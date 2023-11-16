USMNT star Sergino Dest seems to have found a much-needed respite from his Barcelona woes as PSV considers a permanent transfer

USMNT star Sergino Dest seems to have found a much-needed respite from his Barcelona woes as PSV considers a permanent transfer for the talented defender, reported by SPORT. Dest, who embarked on a promising journey with Camp Nou in 2020, faced challenges during his stint in Catalunya. Despite his successful tenure with Ajax in the Netherlands, Dest struggled to establish himself as a long-term right-back solution for the La Liga giants.

Amassing 72 appearances for Barcelona, Dest's performances failed to live up to expectations, leading to a forgettable loan spell at AC Milan last season. However, a change of scenery brought him back to familiar surroundings as PSV welcomed him back to the Eredivisie.

Thriving in his accustomed role as a left-back, the 23-year-old has caught the eye with impressive displays. According to SPORT, PSV is poised to activate a €10 million (£9m/$11m) purchase option, signaling their intent to make Dest's move permanent, a decision expected to materialize during the January transfer window. USMNT star Dest is finally in form with the Farmers.

What's next for Sergino Dest?

For all parties involved, this potential deal appears advantageous. Barcelona stands to benefit from much-needed financial influx, considering Dest is under contract until 2025. Meanwhile, Sergino Dest gains the opportunity to rediscover his form, especially with an eye on the upcoming Copa America and the World Cup in 2024 and 2026, respectively, both hosted on American soil. The prospect of a permanent move to PSV signifies a positive turn of events for Sergino Dest after facing challenges in Spain, offering a promising chapter in his footballing journey.