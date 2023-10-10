USMNT star Folarin Balogun, now rocking the colors of Monaco following his high-profile transfer from Arsenal, recently shared his vision of the perfect striker, reported by GOAL. In crafting this ideal amalgamation of footballing talents, Balogun drew inspiration from some of the greatest names in the sport. Among his choices were Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable aerial ability, allowing for devastating headers inside the box. Lionel Messi‘s mesmerizing dribbling skills, which have left defenders in awe for years, were another vital component of his dream striker.

But Balogun’s vision doesn't stop there. He admires the strategic movement of seasoned striker Edinson Cavani, appreciating the Uruguayan's knack for finding space in the box. Additionally, Balogun values the incredible work ethic of Troy Deeney, the former Watford captain whose relentless effort and determination have become his trademark.

Interestingly, Balogun's selection also incorporates the strength of his former Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka, despite Saka not being known for his physicality. This choice highlights Saka's ability to hold off defenders and create space, a valuable trait for any forward. To further enhance his dream striker, Balogun includes the electrifying speed of Kylian Mbappe, a player whose acceleration and agility often leave opponents trailing in his wake.

Finally, Balogun acknowledges the clinical finishing and intelligent link-up play of Harry Kane, the prolific striker of Bayern Munich. This addition emphasizes the importance of a striker who can not only score consistently but also create opportunities for teammates.

As the USMNT star Folarin Balogun continues to make a mark in both domestic and international football, his aspiration to mirror the qualities of these legendary players showcases his dedication to improvement. Fans eagerly await the evolution of this talented young forward, hoping to witness the emergence of a truly exceptional striker on the global stage.