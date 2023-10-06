USMNT star Folarin Balogun is making waves at AS Monaco, causing headaches for defenders and establishing himself as a key player for both club and country, reported by GOAL. Since his €30 million move from Arsenal, the 22-year-old striker has quickly settled into his new team, impressing everyone with his attacking prowess. Balogun is in the verge of making a household name for himself not just in Monaco, but in the whole world.

Monaco defender Wilfried Singo praised Balogun and his fellow attackers, stating that their skills in training sessions are so potent that defenders often leave with headaches. Singo emphasized the positive impact of healthy competition within the team, pushing everyone to perform at their best. He highlighted Monaco's offensive strength, with nine different players, including Balogun, finding the back of the net in the current season.

Reflecting on Monaco's attacking prowess, Singo said, “We work a lot in training to have many offensive weapons. It pays off because nine players have already scored, including me against Lens, so danger comes from everywhere. Plenty of players are also showing formidable efficiency in front of goal, like Wissam Ben Yedder and Folarin Balogun. We are difficult to get a handle on.”

Folarin Balogun has already netted two goals for Monaco, showcasing his potential. While he has missed a couple of penalties, his contribution to the team's attacking options has been significant. Fans and teammates alike are hopeful that his conversion rate will improve as the season progresses and are excited to see him continue his impressive performances both at the club and international level.