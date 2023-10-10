United States men's national team(USMNT) defender Chris Richards has praised his teammate, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, for the significant progress he has made since joining the club, reported by GOAL. Turner, who transferred from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest this summer for £10 million, has quickly become a key player under manager Steve Cooper, featuring in every match of the season so far. Turner earlier revealed, the reason behind his transfer was the playtime and experience he can gain in his new home.

Richards highlighted Turner's growing confidence, attributing it to his regular appearances in the first team at Forest. Speaking to reporters, Richards stated, “I think he just kind of has this sense of confidence to him now that I wouldn't say he was lacking, but maybe that he just needed help developing it. It comes with games, it comes with experiences, and so I feel like every time he comes back, you see a different side of that, in a good way, of course.”

The 23-year-old defender emphasized the impact of Turner being the No. 1 goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest, believing it will further enhance his development. Chris Richards expressed his confidence that with each international camp, fans will witness a more assured and confident version of Turner, showcasing his growth as a goalkeeper.

What's next for the USMNT?

As the USMNT prepares for friendly matches against Germany and Ghana during the October international break, Matt Turner's newfound confidence and skills will undoubtedly play a crucial role, with his experiences at Nottingham Forest contributing significantly to his development on the field.