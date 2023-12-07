United States Men's National Team (USMNT) star Gio Reyna faced another setback as he was excluded from Borussia Dortmund's squad

United States Men's National Team (USMNT) star Gio Reyna faced another setback as he was excluded from Borussia Dortmund‘s squad for the match against Stuttgart on Wednesday, reported by GOAL. The young American's absence raised questions, but it has been revealed that Reyna is battling an illness, making him the latest Dortmund player affected by a circulating virus.

Dortmund's manager, Edin Terzic, disclosed on Tuesday that Reyna had a cold, creating uncertainty about his availability. The club's official website confirmed that Reyna is dealing with a virus that recently sidelined teammate Salih Ozcan.

Reyna's illness comes at a challenging time as he has struggled for minutes on the pitch this season. With only five league appearances, one start, and a total of 171 minutes played, the 21-year-old midfielder has found limited opportunities. He has also participated in one cup match and one Champions League fixture, amassing a total of 81 minutes across both competitions.

Amid Reyna's scarcity of playing time, speculations about a potential exit from Dortmund have emerged. Last season, despite playing only 625 minutes, he contributed seven goals and two assists, making him the club's fifth-highest goal contributor. Reyna's impressive performance showcased a goal contribution every 69 minutes, emphasizing his significant impact.

Looking ahead, Gio Reyna aims to recover for Borussia Dortmund's upcoming Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig. Currently positioned fifth in the league, Dortmund seeks to close the gap on fourth-placed Leipzig. Additionally, the club has secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stage, with an exciting group stage finale against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, involving PSG, Newcastle, and AC Milan in the ‘group of death.'