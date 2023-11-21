Questions about Gio Reyna's future at Borussia Dortmund have surfaced, but the USMNT star has no plans to transfer

Questions about Gio Reyna‘s future at Borussia Dortmund have surfaced, but the USMNT star has no intentions of making a move during the January transfer window, reported by GOAL. While injuries have hindered his impact at the club level during the 2023-24 season, Reyna continues to play a crucial role for the United States, guiding them into another CONCACAF Nations League semi-final.

The 21-year-old midfielder has faced limited game time in the Bundesliga this season, accumulating just 127 minutes with only one start. Despite his reduced role at BVB, Reyna remains committed to making a mark in Dortmund, rejecting reported interest from several clubs. Sky Deutschland reports that Reyna has shown no inclination to explore other options, preferring to continue his development within the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic seems unconvinced of Reyna's current worth, leading to speculation about a potential move in the winter transfer window. However, Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg suggests that Reyna's stance might change in the summer, contingent on evolving circumstances.

What's next for the USMNT and Gio Reyna?

For now, USMNT star Gio Reyna is focused on staying with Borussia Dortmund and is determined to compete for more playing time. With an eye on the 2024 Copa America, scheduled to be held in the United States next summer, Reyna aims to solidify his position within the squad and contribute significantly to both club and country. While the situation remains dynamic, Reyna's immediate plan is to remain loyal to Dortmund and continue his development in the Bundesliga.