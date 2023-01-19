The USMNT is searching for a new manager as Gregg Berhalter is out of contract. That, combined with his issues with starlet Gio Reyna, makes it hard to believe he will be back on the touchline.

The US Soccer Federation continues its search for a permanent manager. However, one former USMNT manager has provided his take regarding the Reyna-Berhalter situation.

Jurgen Klinsmann spoke with reporters recently. He mentioned that the drama between player and manager was “sad to see.”

Klinsmann heaped praise on Reyna during this interview. “(Reyna is) an unbelievable, talented player that showed already in a very, very early age of his career or stage of his career that he can be a difference maker,” the former USMNT manager said on Wednesday.

The issues between Reyna and Berhalter began when the USMNT manager revealed he nearly sent the 20-year-old home from the World Cup. Reyna issued an apology for his behavior.

“I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days,” Reyna said at the time. “I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven.”

On January 3, Berhalter revealed he had struck his longtime partner during an argument in 1991. Days later, Reyna’s mother Danielle revealed she told the US Soccer Federation about the incident.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, host the World Cup in 2026. Klinsmann says the US needs to go on a deep run, and the Borussia Dortmund star needs to be apart of it.

“You want to have a team there that is capable to make it really far in the tournament,” Klinsmann said. “And Giovanni Reyna definitely will be part of that team.”