Borussia Dortmund and USMNT sensation Gio Reyna is on the brink of a transfer to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Borussia Dortmund and USMNT sensation Gio Reyna is on the brink of a loan transfer to Nottingham Forest after negotiations with Sevilla fell through, reported byx GOAL. The 21-year-old midfielder, struggling to secure a regular spot under Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, is expected to join Forest on a six-month loan.

Reyna's playing time has been limited at Dortmund, often finding himself on the bench with only brief appearances in matches. According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Reyna is set to fly to England to finalize the deal after discussions with the La Liga side collapsed.

Terzic, addressing Reyna's situation, praised the player's capabilities and expressed his desire for him to stay at Dortmund. The coach acknowledged Reyna's unhappiness with limited game time but emphasized his importance to the team. “Gio is a fantastic player. Of course, he’s not happy when he’s not playing. You could see that Gio is capable of influencing the game from the bench,” Terzic stated.

While Terzic remains hopeful of retaining Reyna for the rest of the season, the impending move to Nottingham Forest indicates a different direction for the talented midfielder. Despite Terzic's initial reluctance to consider a loan, the deal seems imminent as the transfer deadline approaches.

Gio Reyna's potential move to Nottingham Forest emerged after Sevilla, Fiorentina, and Marseille expressed interest in securing him on loan. The Premier League transfer window is set to close on February 1 at 11 pm GMT, requiring Forest to swiftly finalize the necessary documentation to ensure the deal materializes. As the deadline looms, Reyna is expected to jet off to Nottingham in the coming days, marking a significant shift in his career path.