In a dramatic La Liga clash, USMNT star and Celta Vigo's midfielder Luca de la Torre faced an early exit from the game after receiving two yellow cards during their 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves, reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old US international was booked just 15 minutes into the match for a foul, but Celta managed to take the lead shortly after through a Rafa Mira own goal.

However, De la Torre's fortunes took a turn for the worse in the second half when he was shown a second yellow card for a harsh tackle. This left Celta Vigo with a numerical disadvantage, and Alaves capitalized on the situation by equalizing just five minutes later. De la Torre's sending off had a significant impact on the game, as Deportivo Alaves dominated the final 20 minutes, forcing Celta Vigo to adopt a defensive approach to salvage a point.

Celta Vigo currently finds themselves in a precarious position, sitting 17th in La Liga with five points from seven matches. De la Torre, who joined the Spanish side in 2022, has been a regular starter, featuring in six of the seven matches this season.

The San Diego native is not only battling for his place in Celta Vigo but also striving to secure a consistent spot in the USMNT. After missing out on the Gold Cup squad earlier this year, De la Torre started in the 3-0 friendly victory against Uzbekistan. Unfortunately, he was forced off due to injury in the first half and was subsequently absent from the team's recent match against Oman.

As a consequence of his red card, Luca de la Torre will serve a suspension, leaving Celta Vigo without his services for their crucial La Liga encounter against Las Palmas on Monday. Both teams are level on points in the Spanish top-flight, making this match a significant opportunity for Celta Vigo to climb the league standings.