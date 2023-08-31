PSV Eindhoven‘s convincing 5-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League play-off secured the club's return to the group stage of Europe's premier club competition, reported by goal.com. The win was orchestrated by a standout performance from USMNT star Sergino Dest, along with the involvement of Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Scotland, PSV displayed dominance in the home leg, sealing their Champions League group stage berth for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The team's display was particularly remarkable given their elimination in last season's play-off round at the hands of Rangers.

Dest, who has been a vital component of PSV's lineup, played a pivotal role in the victory. The U.S. international showcased his versatility by delivering a solid performance throughout the match. Pepi and Tillman began the game on the bench, with Tillman later making his club debut by coming on as a substitute.

PSV's attacking prowess was on full display, with Ismael Saibari leading the way. He opened the scoring in the 35th minute, capitalizing on Joel Veerman's well-placed cross. Saibari completed his brace early in the second half, capitalizing on a cross from Luuk de Jong.

This victory not only assures PSV of six more games in the prestigious competition but also provides a substantial financial boost for the Dutch club. The draw for the Champions League group stage will determine PSV's opponents, and they are set to be placed in Pot Three alongside other formidable teams.

Following their Champions League success, PSV Eindhoven will shift their focus back to Eredivisie action as they prepare to face RKC Waalwijk. For USMNT talents Dest, Pepi, and Tillman, their attention will soon turn to international duty with the USMNT, as they are part of Gregg Berhalter's squad for upcoming matches against Uzbekistan and Oman during the international break.