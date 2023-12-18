USMNT star Ricardo Pepi recently unveiled the inspiration behind his remarkable journey to the Champions League by Cristiano Ronaldo

In a story reminiscent of dreams coming true, USMNT star Ricardo Pepi recently unveiled the inspiration behind his remarkable journey to the Champions League, citing the influence of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Pepi's aspirations of becoming a professional soccer player took root at a young age, fueled by the captivating performances of legends like Ronaldo.

The American striker embarked on his path to the Champions League when he made the leap from MLS to German side Augsburg in 2022. A successful loan spell with Dutch side Groningen, where he notched up 13 goals, caught the attention of PSV, leading to a €10 million (£9m/$11m) transfer. Now, Pepi finds himself gracing the elite European competition with PSV in Eindhoven.

Reflecting on his journey, Pepi shared on the Men in Blazers podcast, “I remember growing up watching players like Cristiano Ronaldo and always watching the Champions League, so my dream was always to one day be playing in the Champions League. I couldn’t believe it when it happened. It’s a dream come true. You don’t really know how you got there, it’s something that happens very fast.”

Ricardo Pepi's debut in the Champions League came against Sturm Graz in the 2023-24 qualifying round, where he not only marked his first appearance but also registered a goal. PSV progressed to the last-16 after navigating a group that included formidable opponents like Arsenal, Lens, and Sevilla. As Pepi continues his ascent in European football, his journey serves as a testament to the enduring impact of footballing idols and the realization of childhood dreams on the grandest stage.