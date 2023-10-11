Yunus Musah, the rising star of the US Men's National Team (USMNT), is making waves at AC Milan, surprising even himself with his rapid progress, reported by GOAL. After a patient start, Musah has found himself playing pivotal roles for Milan, recently assisting Christian Pulisic's winning goal against Genoa, maintaining Milan's lead in the league.

Musah, who joined Milan from Valencia this summer, initially expected a longer adjustment period but found himself thrust into the action sooner than anticipated. Grateful for the opportunities, Musah acknowledged the support of the manager, fans, and his teammates, all of which contributed to his quick adaptation to the team.

Despite being deployed in a slightly deeper role than he's accustomed to with the USMNT, Musah embraced the challenge. He highlighted the nuances of playing in the midfield's heart, emphasizing the importance of simplicity in his gameplay and learning to construct and start the build-up effectively. Musah's versatility and adaptability are evident as he navigates his new role with Milan, showcasing his defensive prowess while also contributing significantly to the team's offensive strategies.

For Musah, the experience at Milan has been not just about playing games but also about evolving as a player. He appreciates the manager's guidance in helping him adapt to different roles, ultimately shaping him into a more well-rounded and capable footballer.

Now with the USMNT, Yunus Musah's newfound confidence and skills will undoubtedly add depth to the team's midfield. As he prepares for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana, fans eagerly await Musah's continued growth, both at the club level with AC Milan and on the international stage with the USMNT.