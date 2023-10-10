Christian Pulisic‘s amazing start at AC Milan has not gone unnoticed, and legendary former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has shed light on the qualities that have facilitated the USMNT star's immediate impact in Italy, reported by GOAL.

Following a four-year stint at Chelsea where Pulisic became a Champions League winner but often struggled to find consistent form, he embraced a new challenge with AC Milan in the summer transfer window, completing a €22 million (£19m/$23m) move to San Siro. Pulisic wasted no time catching the eye during pre-season, and his versatility and adaptability have made him a vital asset for Stefano Pioli’s attacking unit.

Sacchi, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, emphasized Pulisic’s ability to quickly adapt to his new surroundings. The American's movement on the pitch is dynamic, making it challenging for opponents to mark him effectively. Sacchi highlighted Pulisic's versatility, as he seamlessly transitions between different offensive positions, providing Milan with a variety of attacking options. Additionally, Pulisic’s composure in front of goal and his precise shooting have proven to be significant assets for the Rossoneri.

In Serie A, Pulisic has made an immediate impact, netting four goals and contributing one assist in his ten appearances. His contributions have played a crucial role in Milan's strong start to the season, propelling them to the top of the Italian top-flight table as they head into the October international break.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s ability to adapt, move dynamically, and maintain composure in front of goal have undoubtedly enhanced Milan’s attacking prowess, making him a key figure in Pioli’s plans as they navigate the challenges of the Serie A campaign. Pulisic's versatility and impact on the field are expected to play a vital role in Milan’s aspirations for success in the coming months.