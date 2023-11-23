Weston McKennie, the USMNT star, has opened up about his loan spell at Leeds United last season, calling it as it is

Weston McKennie, the USMNT star, has opened up about his loan spell at Leeds United last season, acknowledging that it didn't meet his expectations, and he believes he “let certain people down” during his time at the Elland Road club, reported by GOAL.

Joining Leeds on loan in January, McKennie's primary aim was to contribute to the team's battle against relegation from the Premier League. However, despite making 19 league appearances, he couldn't prevent Leeds from finishing second-bottom and being relegated to the Championship.

In an interview with Sky Sport in Italy, McKennie candidly expressed, “I didn’t have the best performances. I felt I let certain people down. But at the end of the day, when I came back, I think it was important for me in general to have an experience like that, to have that happen to me at this moment of my career because when I came back, it felt like I was coming back here for the first time again.”

Reflecting on his return to Juventus after the loan spell, McKennie emphasized the importance of facing challenges and doubts, stating, “When I first came to Juventus, nobody knew who I was, everybody doubted me, everybody was against me, and I think it was important for me because it put chips back on my shoulder. That’s when I perform best and prove that I can do it and that I belong, so it was nice to come back and have that feeling again.”

Back at Juventus for the current season, Weston McKennie has been a key player under coach Massimiliano Allegri, featuring in all 12 of their Serie A games. Despite a recent injury that forced him out of the USMNT's second-leg match against Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League, McKennie's contributions at Juventus have been notable, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming Serie A clash against Inter on Sunday.