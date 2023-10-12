Weston McKennie, the midfielder for the USMNT, is gearing up for a significant challenge as they face Germany in a home friendly match in East Hartford, Connecticut, reported by ESPN. With the 2026 World Cup co-hosting duties on the horizon, this game against a major European powerhouse holds immense importance for the American team.

Weston McKennie emphasized the team's determination to prove themselves against top-level countries. He stated, “We expect ourselves to win these games now instead of just competing with them.” Reflecting on their progress, he highlighted the shift in mindset, emphasizing the importance of securing victories to advance the team's program and ensure success in the upcoming years.

The U.S. team, under coach Gregg Berhalter, enters the match with an impressive 13-match unbeaten streak. This game against Germany serves as an excellent opportunity for the team to assess their capabilities and continue their upward trajectory. Notably, the U.S. has already secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts, eliminating the need for further qualifying matches.

Germany, on the other hand, is undergoing a transitional phase under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. Eager for redemption after their early exit in the last World Cup, the German team is also gearing up for a friendly against Mexico in Philadelphia.

The clash between the USMNT and Germany promises an exciting showdown, with both teams looking to make a statement. For the U.S. team, it's a chance to prove their mettle against a footballing powerhouse and continue their journey towards becoming a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.