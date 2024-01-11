Brandon Vazquez bids farewell to MLS side FC Cincinnati, joining Mexican powerhouse Monterrey in a multi-million dollar transfer.

Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati's leading goalscorer, has bid farewell to MLS as he embarks on a new chapter with Liga MX giants Monterrey. The confirmed multi-million dollar transfer marks the end of Vazquez's successful stint with Cincinnati, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history.

FC Cincinnati's General Manager, Chris Albright, acknowledged Vazquez's immense contribution to the team and the MLS, citing his pivotal role in securing the club's inaugural trophy. Albright praised the striker's talent and character, recognizing his impact on and off the field. In response, Vazquez expressed his gratitude to the club and its supporters, acknowledging Cincinnati's significant role in his career's most fruitful years.

“Cincinnati holds a special place in my heart. The best years of my career have been here, and I’ll cherish the memories I’ve had here forever,” stated Vazquez, highlighting the profound impact of the city and its passionate fans on his growth as a player. His departure signals not only a loss in terms of on-field prowess but also the departure of a player deeply connected to the club's fabric.

The transfer comes amidst considerable interest from several notable clubs beyond the MLS. Beyond Middlesbrough's reported bid, Premier League side Brentford and Bundesliga outfits Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach were also keen on securing Vazquez's services. However, the lure of joining Monterrey in Liga MX was ultimately the decisive move for the American striker.

With Vazquez's departure, FC Cincinnati faces the challenge of filling the void left by their star forward ahead of the 2024 MLS season. Their aim to progress further than the Conference Finals will require reshaping their attacking strategy without their leading marksman.

As Vazquez looks forward to his new venture, FC Cincinnati gears up for a fresh start in the upcoming MLS campaign, aiming to forge a path of success without their prolific scorer. The club's opening fixture against Toronto FC on February 25 will begin a new era, signifying challenges and opportunities in their pursuit of glory.