Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics seem like they can't do anything wrong these days. But not in the eyes of USWNT striker Alex Morgan, who took a shot at Boston's social media team.
USWNT star Alex Morgan calls out Celtics for social media blunder
It all started when the Celtics posted a picture of Jrue Holiday ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the guard wearing the No. 12 jersey of his wife, Lauren Holiday, who used to play for USWNT. However, Boston mistakenly tagged the other national team in the photo, resulting in the callout from Morgan.
“Let me help you with this– @USWNT,” Morgan replied.
It's not really a huge gaffe on the part of the Celtics, but it seems like they need to edit the caption of that photo at least. As of this writing, the post is still up and still has USMNT tagged.
Given the success of USWNT, Morgan, who plays professional soccer for the San Diego Wave and has 218 appearances for the national team, must have felt a little disrespected by the Celtics' post. The United States national women's soccer team has brought home four-time World Cup champions, winning the crown in 1991, 1999, 2015, and most recently, in 2019.
As for the Celtics-Sixers game, Boston easily defeated its Atlantic division rivals to the tune of a 117-99 score. That's the Celtics' ninth win in a row, with Holiday, scoring 13 points and adding seven rebounds and four assists plus a steal and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.