Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been shy about the fact that his team is currently in their championship window. From making a fan-favorite decision in drafting receiver Matthew Golden in the first round to going all-in on Micah Parsons before the start of the season, the Packers are looking to win, now. However, despite a 5-1-1 start, there's still aspects the team can improve before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4, 2025.

The Green Bay Packers haven't been big buyers or sellers at the trade deadline historically, but it's clear Gutekunst and the front office have been particularly aggressive in making big deals happen this season. Notably, they reached out to Dallas about Parsons long before Jerry Jones was comfortable trading him, so don't be surprised if the front office in Green Bay has been making calls behind closed doors.

Looking ahead for the rest of the season, here are two blockbuster trades that the Green Bay Packers could make to put them over the top as NFC North and Super Bowl favorites.

Packers target Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

Reported by Easton Butler of Packers Report, the Packers have been reaching out to a number of teams regarding the running back position, most notably the Miami Dolphins and star De'Von Achane. This is an unlikely scenario as Achane is arguably the best player on the entire Dolphins' roster, but given their recent struggles this season and head coach Mike McDaniel in the hot seat, the Dolphins could very well be sellers at the deadline.

The Packers have one of the league's best running backs in Josh Jacobs, but their running back room aside from that has lacked depth and is dealing with injury. Adding a player like Achane would certainly make this one of the best running back duos in the NFL, combining speed and power with two of the best pure runners in the league.

The Packers have been making calls leading up to the deadline, including at the Running Back position, pet source. The Packers have called 4 teams about RBs, those being: Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. De'Von Achane was one of the… pic.twitter.com/Hey3vUqCOa — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) October 22, 2025

In terms of what they'd have to give up for Achane, you'd have to imagine the Packers would send a number of high future picks along with a young playmaker just about to hit their stride. An emerging player like DE Kingsley Enagbare could be a solid candidate as he's shown falshes of defensive dominance, but it'll be a tough decision for the Packers' staff to make and an unlikely trade albeit given the importance of Achane to the McDaniel and the offense.

Article Continues Below

Packers boost secondary depth with Seahawks' DB Riq Woolen

Oh wow, teams are monitoring Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen as a possible trade target. Riq Woolen is on a contract year & with Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick playing the way they have been, the Seahawks might be ready to move on. I think it’s clear they’ve made this public to the… pic.twitter.com/sNhwy2eQlJ — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) September 28, 2025



It's been reported, namely by ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, that the Seattle Seahawks have been exploring potential trade options for defensive back Riq Woolen. The former Pro Bowl selection and All-Rookie is currently in a contract year with Seattle and the team has been public about his availability via trade. The Seahawks need to free up some of their cap space while the Green Bay Packers could be potential buyers to help boost their secondary.

With the signing of Micah Parson coupled with the emergence of key defensive players up front like Rashan Gary and Edgerrin Cooper, the Packers are set with their interior. However, the loss of CB Jaire Alexander in the offseason has left a serious gap at the position with Keisean Nixon and veteran Nate Hobbs having to pick up the pieces.

While Nixon, Hobbs, and third-year man Carrington Valentine have been carrying their weight this season, the Packers could serious use depth at the position as the real grind of the season begins in the colder months. A combo corner like Riq Woolen who could play a number of positions would fit perfectly into defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme if they're able to land him.

Who do you think the Packers should look to sign before the Nov. 4 trade deadline?