At this point, Alex Morgan is a regular for the USWNT, who are preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. That will be her fourth tournament for the Americans, but she's learned a lot over the years.

Back in 2011, Morgan made her first World Cup appearance and admitted she was a bit naive to the moment and far too self-critical.

Via Goal:

“Going into my first major tournament, I was very wide-eyed and super anxious and so overly-critical of myself in moments that I needed to be more forgiving of myself and give myself more grace,” Alex Morgan told GOAL. “It goes from playing and missing a shot to feeling like you said something wrong to the media.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morgan first debuted for the USWNT in 2010. Since then, she's gone on to play 206 times for her country, scoring 121 times in the process. Lethal. Although she's now 33 years old, Alex Morgan is still a legitimate threat in the final third, having already scored five goals in eight appearances for the San Diego Wave in the NWSL this season.

The United States will headline Group E in July, with Portugal, Vietnam, and the Netherlands accompanying them. They're undoubtedly one of the favorites to lift the ultimate prize, having won the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2019, respectively. There is no question Morgan will be an integral part of their success Down Under.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20th. Australia and New Zealand will both host the competition, which should be highly entertaining.