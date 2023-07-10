U.S. women's national team co-captain Alex Morgan had an epic response upon hearing the news of Megan Rapinoe's retirement.

Rapinoe made headlines last week ahead of the World Cup when she announced she would be retiring at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season.

It came as shocking news as Rapinoe is one of the most popular and iconic soccer players of her generation in more ways than one.

That was further evident by how her teammates such as Crystal Dunn reacted to the news.

“(Pinoe) is an incredible person, human being, friend, teammate,” Dunn said recently (via Just Women's Sports). “I just love her so much. She’s been so key for me in my career.

“… One thing I did tell her at the beginning of this year is, ‘I have no idea if this is your last one, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to get myself into a place where I can help this team win.' And, obviously, send her off the way she deserves (as) the queen that she is.”

Morgan echoed that sentiment, but had a more straight-forward response, revealing when Rapinoe texted the group about the news, she knew immediately how to respond.

“Well, now we just have to win the whole damn thing.”

Morgan, who was recently named as co-captain along with Lindsey Horan, will be looking to help Megan Rapinoe get that fairytale ending when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup commences July 20.

The event — taking place in Australia and New Zealand — will go on until Aug. 20 with the U.S. looking to become five-time champions.