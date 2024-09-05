Women's soccer legend Alex Morgan announced her retirement on Thursday morning. Some rumors about her potential retirement came to fruition after she was snubbed from the 2024 Summer Olympics. Morgan made the retirement announcement in a video, via Morgan's X, formerly Twitter, account.

“I'm going to get to the point quickly,” Morgan says to begin the video. “I'm retiring. And I have so much clarity about this decision. I'm so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming… This decision wasn't easy.”

Morgan, 35, is a two-time Women's World Cup champion. She established herself as a legend for Team USA women's soccer as well. In fact, Morgan is one of the most recognizable athletes in all of the USA's soccer history.

What led to Alex Morgan's retirement decision?

Morgan further explained in the video why she decided to leave the game of soccer.

“But at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer,” Morgan continued. “Soccer has been apart of me for 30 years. It was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport. What I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of. Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all. And I did just that.

“I'm giving my all every single day on the field. And I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push in global investment in women's sports because we deserve that. Giving my all in my various businesses beyond the soccer field. And giving my all as a mom to my daughter Charlie.”

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco, who was also a professional soccer player, welcomed their daughter Charlie in 2020. Morgan said a recent message from Charlie made her “immensely proud.”

“Charlie came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up she wants to be a soccer player. It just made me immensely proud. Not because I wish for her to become a soccer player when she grows up, but because a pathway exists that even a four-year-old can see now. We're changing lives. The impact we have on the next generation is irreversible. I'm proud in the hand I had in making that happen and pushing the game forward, and leaving it in a place that I'm so happy and proud of.

Morgan's special announcement after retirement decision

Alex Morgan had more news to share after announcing her retirement in the video.

“This is also not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this,” Morgan said. “Because Charlie is going to be a big sister. I am pregnant. As unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed. To me, family means everything. I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family uplifting, motivating, encouraging, supporting and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete.

“I'm also so grateful that I'll get one last game to put on the boots. This Sunday, September 8, will be that game.”

Morgan wanted to thank the fans as well.

“I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us. For always just using what we're saying and making it magnified. Being there, showing up day in and day out, supporting not only the teams that I've played on but the player and the human that I am as well.

“I also need to thank my team behind the scenes. Teammates, coaches, staff, everyone that has played a part in my career has played some part that has made me where I am today and who I am today…. I am forever grateful, I cannot wait to celebrate with you one last game. It's been a ride and thank you.”