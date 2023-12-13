USWNT to face Mexico, Argentina in inaugural 2024 W Gold Cup, featuring 12 teams and set for February-March.

The USWNT is set to face Mexico and Argentina in Group A of the first-ever Concacaf W Gold Cup, taking place in February and March 2024. A fourth team, to be determined by qualification playoffs, will join them in the group.

The inaugural women's soccer tournament will feature 12 teams, including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay from CONMEBOL, who qualified through their performance in the Copa America Femenina. The USWNT earned its spot as winners of the Concacaf W Championship, and Canada also qualified by defeating Jamaica in an Olympic playoff series.

Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica have secured their invitations to the Gold Cup after topping their qualifying groups. The remaining three Concacaf spots will be filled based on single-leg qualification playoffs scheduled for February, as reported by Cesar Hernandez of ESPN.

Group B of the tournament will revisit the 2022 Copa America Femenina final, featuring Brazil and Colombia. In Group C, Canada will compete against Paraguay. Group A's matches, involving the USWNT, will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The top two teams from each group, along with the best two third-place finishers, will move on to the knockout stages. The quarterfinals are set for March 2 and 3 in Los Angeles, with the semifinals and final taking place in San Diego on March 6 and 10, respectively.

The USWNT will enter the tournament under interim coach Twila Kilgore. Kilgore will be assisting Emma Hayes, who is set to become the U.S. manager after completing her season with Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

The announcement of this tournament follows the US and Mexico's bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The Jamaican women's soccer team, hindered by issues with their federation, did not qualify for the Gold Cup.