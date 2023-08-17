Former USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski resigned his position 10 days after the team shockingly crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 0-0 draw and 5-4 loss on penalties to Sweden. On Thursday, he broke his silence with a nice message about his time with the US national team.

The USWNT’s official Twitter account posted a “Thank You Vlatko Andonovski” tweet on Thursday after the team and its coach “mutually agreed to part ways.” Underneath that post, the account shared a message from Andonovski, who only had great things to say about being the USWNT manager:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years. I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward. While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world. I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team.”

Prior to his USWNT stint that ended with the program’s worst-ever finish in the Women’s World Cup, Andonovski was a professional footballer in his home country of Macedonia and in the National Professional Soccer League and Major Indoor Soccer League in the US.

After he retired, Andonovski coached men’s indoor soccer before moving to FC Kansas City and OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).