Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins

In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.

Pugh’s absence will certainly be missed after she enjoyed her best season in the NWSL with the Chicago Red Stars. This year, she was second in the league in assists (six) and fifth in goals (11) in 16 games. Pugh is an MVP candidate after leading the Red Stars to the sixth seed in a heated playoff push towards the end of the season. Chicago will play the San Diego Wave on Oct. 16 to kick off the start of the playoffs.

Pugh, 24, was 17 years old when she was brought up to play with the USWNT. She was the youngest player to debut for the USA in the last 11 years. In 80 appearances in international play (including when she was on the U-20 team), she has 24 goals and 27 assists.

Along with Mallory Pugh, veteran Alex Morgan will not be participating in the team’s friendlies. The Wave star is currently dealing with a knee injur, but U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said if this was the World Cup she would be with the team. Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn are the headliners returning to the team and will participate in the upcoming friendlies.