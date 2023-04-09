Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

United States Women’s National Team forward Mallory Swanson has a torn left patella tendon, according to a Sunday report from the Associated Press.

“Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States’ 2-0 win over Ireland on Saturday with the apparent left knee injury, a blow to the national team ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup,” the report read. “She returned Sunday to Chicago, where she plays professionally for the NWSL’s Red Stars, for further evaluation.”

The United States National Team did not provide a timeline for Mallory Swanson’s injury. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called up Angel City FC forward Alyssa Thompson to replace Swanson on the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp roster ahead of an upcoming friendly match against Ireland on April 11, the team announced in a Sunday release.

The Women’s National Team took a 2-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday in a game that saw goals from North Carolina Courage defender Emily Fox and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lindsey Horan. The match marked the return of former Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the U.S. since the Tokyo Olympics, according to the AP.

Swanson was the Red Stars’ top scorer in the 2022-23 season, ending the year with 11 goals in 16 games. The 24-year-old forward has scored one goal in two games played throughout the 2023-24 season, converting a penalty during a 3-2 loss to San Diego Wave FC in March.

Mallory Swanson scored a goal during the SheBelieves Cup match against Brazil in February. Winger Megan Rapinoe, a forward for OL Reign and a long-time member of the U.S. National Team, went viral after she was caught on camera celebrating the goal even before Swanson shot the ball.

“The Pinoe pre-celebration is perfect!” one fan commented on Twitter. “Megan Rapinoe just knew Mal Swanson is gonna score,” wrote another.