Megan Rapinoe, a prominent member of the USWNT, has dismissed the “fake” criticism made by former President Donald Trump following the team's surprising exit from the World Cup, reported by goal.com.

After the USWNT's loss to Sweden in the round of 16 on penalties, Trump took to social media to comment on the defeat, using it as an opportunity to take a swipe at President Joe Biden. Trump's tweet read, “The shocking and totally unexpected loss by the US Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great nation under crooked Joe Biden.”

Rapinoe, who has been known for her outspoken views and activism, countered Donald Trump's remarks in an interview with The Atlantic. She called his comments “fake” and claimed that they were a collection of “hit words and hot-button words” that lacked substance. She also expressed frustration at the inconsistent criticism the team receives, stating that they can't seem to win no matter the circumstances.

In the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, the USWNT emerged as champions, with a confident and successful performance. However, even in victory, they faced criticism for their on-field behavior. This time, despite a different approach, they still faced criticism for not having the right “mentality” after their loss.

Megan Rapinoe is known for her political activism, including her refusal to sing the national anthem and her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Looking forward, the USWNT will regroup under new coaching leadership after the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, and they are set to face South Africa in September. Despite the challenges and the scrutiny, Rapinoe and her team remain resolute in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.