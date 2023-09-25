Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner with the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), ended her illustrious international career on a high note with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, reported by ESPN. The 38-year-old veteran, known for her skill and advocacy for social issues, played a pivotal role in securing the win during her final national team appearance.

Rapinoe, who boasts 63 goals, 73 assists, and 203 caps in her international career, was honored before the game and expressed her gratitude at the end. She reflected on her journey, saying, “It has been such an honor to be able to wear this shirt, play with all these players, and live out my childhood dream.”

Acknowledging her impact on the sport and her status as a beloved player, Rapinoe stated, “I know that I am a liked player, and I know that I mean a lot to the game. But to have this night come and to actually feel it and see it… it was very special.”

Rapinoe's final international match came 17 years and 63 days after her debut in 2006. Only three players have had longer careers with the USWNT: Kristine Lilly, Christie Pearce, and Mia Hamm. Throughout her career, Rapinoe used her platform to advocate for LGBTQI+ rights, racial equality, and equal pay for women's national team players.

Reflecting on her impact, Rapinoe noted the positive changes, saying, “It's a really beautiful thing to look out and see little Black girls and little trans kids and boys with our jerseys on… We know that it's a lot different now than when we started.”

While Megan Rapinoe bid farewell to the USWNT, she will continue her season with OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), where the team is in contention for a playoff spot with three matches remaining.