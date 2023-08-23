Amidst the recent controversy surrounding the USWNT and their national anthem stance, soccer star Megan Rapinoe has spoken out to clarify the team's position and express their love for their country, reported by goal.com. The USWNT faced criticism for not singing the national anthem during their 2023 World Cup campaign, particularly after their elimination in the last-16 match against Sweden.

Megan Rapinoe, a prominent figure both on and off the field, responded to critics who questioned the team's patriotism. She refuted claims that the players don't love their country and explained that their expression of patriotism may differ from traditional symbols. In an interview with The Atlantic, Rapinoe stated, “We do love America. It’s just more in a James Baldwin kind of way, not in a bald-eagle-on-your-shoulder kind of way.”

By referencing James Baldwin, an influential writer and civil rights activist, Rapinoe conveyed that the team's love for America is expressed through a deeper understanding of its complexities, challenges, and the pursuit of equality, rather than through conventional displays of patriotism.

Rapinoe has been vocal about various social issues and has used her platform to advocate for equality and justice. Her decision to take a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and her public disagreements with former president Donald Trump have drawn attention to her activism both on and off the field.

As Megan Rapinoe has now retired from international football, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country. Despite the controversy surrounding the anthem stance, the USWNT continues to be a symbol of strength and inspiration for many, as they prepare for their upcoming friendly against South Africa in September.