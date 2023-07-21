The Women's World Cup is officially underway, and the USWNT gets group play started off Friday night against Vietnam. With that, head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced some role updates for Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz.

Andonovski spoke on Friday and said that Rapinoe and Lavelle will have their minutes managed, while Ertz is fully good to go.

“From minutes management, Julie is 100% where Megan is in the same boat like Rose,” Andonovski said, per ESPN. “Her minutes are probably going to grow as the tournament goes by.”

Rapinoe and Lavelle haven't been injured for too long and they are both minor. Lavelle injured her knee back in April against Ireland, and Rapinoe hurt her calf while playing with her club back in June.

All three players missed the most recent USWNT game on July 9, and Andonovski made it clear that day that everyone was healthy, it was just a matter of getting everyone back into position to play minutes.

“They're healthy, they're medically cleared, and now it's just getting them physically ready to play minutes,” Andonovski said at the USWNT send-off game.

Despite these injuries, the USWNT appears to be in really good shape health-wise heading into the World Cup. Obviously, there are these three that are still battling some minor issues, but according to Andonovski, every player is available.

“Everybody's healthy and ready to play,” Andonovski said.

The USWNT's game vs. Vietnam will take place at 9:00 PM ET Friday and will be played at Eden Park Stadium in New Zealand.