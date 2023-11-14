USWNT's Megan Rapinoe found herself at the center of controversy following her final professional game for OL Reign in the NWSL

USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe, known for her outspokenness, found herself at the center of controversy following her final professional game for OL Reign against Gotham FC, reported by GOAL. The 38-year-old, bidding farewell to her illustrious career, faced an unexpected early exit after sustaining an Achilles injury merely six minutes into the match, contributing to OL Reign's 2-1 defeat.

In the aftermath, Rapinoe's post-match comment sparked criticism, as she remarked, “I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a god, like, this is proof that there isn’t. This is fed up. It’s just fed up. Six minutes in and I eat my Achilles.” This statement, questioning the existence of God in light of her injury, drew disapproval, notably from SportsCenter presenter Sage Steele, who labeled it as “Narcissism at its finest.”

Rapinoe's impact on women's football is indisputable, marked by two World Cup triumphs, 203 caps for the USWNT, three NWSL Shields with OL Reign, and the prestigious Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2019. As she bows out from the field, Rapinoe remains an influential figure, unafraid to express her views.

While Rapinoe has yet to unveil her plans post-soccer, she hinted at staying in the public eye. Reflecting on her career, she expressed gratitude for playing alongside exceptional talents and conveyed excitement about the retirement phase, promising continued visibility beyond the football pitch.

As the football community absorbs Megan Rapinoe's impactful legacy, the controversial comment adds another layer to her outspoken persona, leaving fans and critics alike anticipating her future endeavors off the field.