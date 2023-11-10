In a heartwarming revelation, USWNT star Kristie Mewis has officially announced her engagement to Chelsea forward Sam Kerr

In a heartwarming revelation, USWNT star Kristie Mewis has officially announced her engagement to Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, bringing an end to weeks of speculation that had surrounded their budding romance, reported by GOAL. The initial sparks of their relationship ignited during the Tokyo Olympics, and their love story became public when Kerr shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram.

Despite the challenges posed by a long-distance relationship – with Kerr plying her trade for Chelsea and Mewis representing Gotham FC in New Jersey – the couple has been openly expressing their affection on social media, captivating fans with glimpses of their journey together. The engagement announcement is a culmination of a love story that has captured the hearts of supporters worldwide.

Mewis, speaking to People, expressed her joy about the engagement and took a moment to praise Kerr as her “everything.” The couple has been navigating the intricacies of a relationship amid busy schedules and international commitments, making the announcement of their engagement a momentous occasion for both players.

The engagement rumors had circulated a few months prior when eagle-eyed observers spotted Mewis wearing a diamond ring, adding an element of anticipation to the unfolding love story. Mewis took the opportunity to share her gratitude for Kerr's unwavering support, especially during challenging times such as the USWNT's exit in the round of 16 during the 2023 World Cup.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter, Sam Kerr is gearing up for action with Chelsea against Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Simultaneously, Kristie Mewis has the opportunity to clinch silverware by leading Gotham FC against OL Reign in the NWSL final a day earlier. The engagement news adds an extra layer of celebration to an already significant weekend for the couple, resonating with fans who have eagerly followed their love story.