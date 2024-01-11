In addition to being the first pure defender to win the Player of the Year award, Naomi Girma is also the second Black player to receive the honor.

Naomi Girma, at 23 years old, has made history by becoming the first pure defender to win U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year. The landmark achievement in the award's 39-year history highlights Girma's exceptional performance, both in the NWSL and on the international stage.

Girma's role in the USWNT's success at the 2023 World Cup was pivotal. She started in all four games, anchoring a defense that allowed only a single goal. Her skills on the field extended to her club career with the San Diego Wave, where her defense contributed to the team clinching the 2023 NWSL Shield for the best regular season performance. She was also honored as the NWSL defender of the year.

“I’m honored and grateful to be the first defender and second Black player to win this award, but it’s really a testament to all the hard work put in by our goalkeepers, the back line and our whole team to achieve an historic year for our defense,” said Girma in a press release from U.S. Soccer. “We are all very connected, work hard on the field, watch a lot of film to get better and really take pride in stopping teams from scoring. I always want to thank my friends and family, because they’ve been with me on every step of this journey.

“My coaches and teammates for club and country are the people who have helped shape me into the person and player I am today, so I’m very thankful to all of them. I’m super excited for what’s to come and can’t wait to get started here in 2024.”

Naomi Girma one of three non-forward winners

Breaking the mold of previous winners, who were predominantly attackers or midfielders, Girma joins the ranks of goalkeeper Hope Solo (2009) and defensive midfielder Julie Ertz (2017, 2019) as non-forward winners. However, Girma stands out as the first in her specific defensive role to receive this honor.

Adding to her accolades, Girma is now among the elite few to have won both the Female Player of the Year and the Young Female Player of the Year, the latter of which she claimed in 2020.

In a similar vein of rising talent, 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie of the Portland Thorns was named this year's Young Female Player of the Year. Moultrie has already made a mark in the Under-20 World Cup and debuted for the senior USWNT.

“I'm just super exited and thankful to everyone who voted for me for this award, it's really special,” Moultrie said, as reported by ESPN. “To see the list of those players who have won it before, and what they've gone on to accomplish in their careers, is inspiring and motivating for me.”