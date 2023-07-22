The USWNT are under an hour away from beginning their title defense at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand as they face debutants Vietnam at Eden Park. Manager Vlatko Andonovski has revealed his starting XI for the opening match of the tournament, with the usual suspects set to take the pitch, but Megan Rapinoe, who is one of three American players participating in her third World Cup, will likely come on as a substitute.

The Americans will play a 4-3-2-1, with Alex Morgan playing as the lone option up top, while Trinity Rodman, Andi Sullivan, and Sophia Smith will play behind the veteran striker. Julie Ertz, who usually plays in the middle, is surprisingly at center-back here, a role she previously featured in earlier in her USWNT career.

Rodman over 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson is an eye-grabber as both are very intriguing talents. However, the Angel City FC star will most certainly come on as a sub at some point in the second half.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Morgan is always the difference-maker for the US, Smith could very well be one of the X-factors. The Portland Thorns star is in fantastic form this term, bagging 10 goals and supplying assists in 13 appearances for the NWSL side.

The USWNT is expected to beat up Vietnam, which is a far less talented team. The Netherlands and Portugal follow in the group stages. If the Americans can lift their third World Cup in a row, it would be a women's soccer record.

Kick-off against Vietnam is scheduled for 9 PM ET.