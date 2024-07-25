United States women's national team (USWNT) star Tierna Davidson has opened up about the impact of teammate Korbin Albert‘s anti-LGBTQ+ social media posts, reported by GOAL. The controversy has stirred emotions within the team and among fans, especially ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

In March, Korbin Albert found herself at the center of a social media storm after sharing content that was perceived as anti-LGBTQIA+. This action drew sharp criticism from prominent figures in the soccer community, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis, and Lynn Williams. Albert swiftly issued an apology, saying, “I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my team-mates, other players, fans, friends, and anyone who was offended. I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

Despite the apology, the fallout has been significant. Albert has continued to be called up for the USWNT, a decision that has not sat well with many fans. During matches, she has faced boos and a cold reception. The situation has been particularly challenging for openly gay players on the team, such as Tierna Davidson.

What Tierna Davidson said

In an interview on “Good Game with Sarah Spain,” Davidson discussed how Albert’s posts affected her personally. “I think it's a difficult situation that has obviously affected me personally given what she was speaking on,” Davidson said. “As a young player with a significant platform, how you express your beliefs can impact others profoundly. Whether it's something ingrained from a young age or not, it’s crucial to understand that our words and actions can hurt others.”

Davidson continued, “I believe Korbin has done a lot of learning since then, but she needs to continue that journey. This experience has been difficult for our team because we strive to be welcoming to all fans and players. Having this situation arise in our space is challenging. However, I believe in people’s ability to learn and change. Sometimes, learning involves going through tough experiences, and this is one of those moments for her.”

Davidson emphasized the importance of support and education, stating, “It's been difficult for me and hard to hear how fans have reacted. I want to represent the queer community well and ensure fans feel welcome. I don’t want anyone to feel unwelcome here. While it’s tough to deal with differing opinions and beliefs, it’s crucial to approach these situations with love and understanding, hoping to inspire change.”

Tierna Davidson is engaged to her girlfriend, Alison Jahansouz, a former goalkeeper for the Chicago Red Stars, the same club Davidson represented for five years after being drafted No.1 overall in 2019.

What’s next for the USWNT

The USWNT, under the guidance of coach Emma Hayes, will begin their Olympic campaign on Thursday, July 25, against Zambia. They will then face Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31 in their group stage matches. The team aims to move past the controversy and focus on their quest for Olympic gold, striving to represent diversity and inclusivity on and off the field.