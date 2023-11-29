Emma Hayes meets USWNT in Florida, readying for a new era with focus on addressing team's structure and unleashing untapped talent.

EmmThe USWNT is embracing a new chapter under the leadership of Emma Hayes, who recently visited the team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday. The visit marked her first in-person meeting with the team since the announcement of her appointment as head coach earlier in November.

Currently managing Chelsea, Hayes will officially begin her USWNT role after Chelsea's season ends in May.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore, set to continue as an assistant under Hayes, guides the team through their final games this year and into spring. The USWNT is scheduled to play China PR on Dec. 2 in Fort Lauderdale, followed by a match in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 5.

“Everyone is really excited,” defender Naomi Girma said, via Meg Linehan of The Athletic. “We feel like we have our direction. We know what we’re building towards now, and it’s all very clear. I think overall we’re just excited to hit the ground running with her.”

Team captain Lindsey Horan echoed Girma's excitement and acknowledged Kilgore's current leadership. Horan responded to queries about an article written by Hayes during the World Cup, which critiqued the USWNT's structural issues and lack of diversity as most players emerge from the NCAA system. Hayes also highlighted the need for more creative talent in the U.S. squad.

“There’s so much talent in this team, and I don’t think the world has seen enough of it yet just because we need to go out and show it,” Horan said. “We need to be able to mesh together and show everything that we have, and what we’re all about, and how we can really collaborate and play together — be more of a team and be a powerhouse again. It’s going to be exciting for us to have her (Hayes) and see what she can do with this team and how she can help us moving forward.”

However, Emma Hayes will not be present in the U.S. for the matches against China, as her focus remains on Chelsea.

“No, I'm not watching (the USWNT),” Hayes said. “I'm watching my own team. I'm watching our competition. That's the work of Twila and the full-time staff that are in place. I don't start working for U.S. Soccer until May.”

Following the international break, Chelsea will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Dec. 10.