Emma Hayes is poised to take over as head coach of the USWNT after departing Chelsea Women at the end of the 2023-24 season

In an unexpected turn of events, Emma Hayes is set to leave her position at Chelsea Women at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season to take the helm of the USWNT. Insiders privy to the selection process disclosed this information on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to make the details public, as reported by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

Chelsea formally announced Hayes' impending departure on Nov. 4, while the USWNT has maintained silence on the matter. Should negotiations follow through as anticipated, Hayes is poised to become the highest-paid coach in world women's football upon joining the USWNT. This comes after the federation's historic move in 2022 to ensure equal pay for both its men’s and women’s national teams. Sources, including a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, suggest that Hayes' salary could be on par with USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who was reported to have earned $1.6 million in 2022, according to USSF's financial statements.

Hayes will leave Chelsea with full support from the club, which has opted not to seek compensation for her continued leadership through the season's end. Chelsea also expressed interest in collaborating with Hayes to further their growth even after her transition to the U.S.

Accordingly, Hayes could first engage with the USWNT during the international window starting May 27, which includes two scheduled matches, followed by another pair in the July 8-16 FIFA window. These matches precede the women's Olympic football tournament kicking off on July 25.

Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's sporting director, had earlier stated an intent to appoint a permanent successor to Vlatko Andonovski by early December. In the interim, Twila Kilgore has led the USWNT since Andonovski's departure after the team's early World Cup exit.

Since joining Chelsea in 2012, Hayes has secured six WSL titles and several FA Cups. Recognized for her contributions, Hayes was honored with an OBE last year and previously an MBE in 2016. Despite these accolades, the anticipation for new leadership following the World Cup disappointment is palpable.

Hayes, though familiar with U.S. club soccer, will face the challenge of transitioning to the international stage after over a decade at Chelsea.

While her appointment was not expected — Other front-runners were reportedly under consideration for the role — Hayes' credentials and media savvy are expected to elevate the USWNT's morale and public image.