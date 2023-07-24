Control of Group E is on the line as the USA takes on the Netherlands at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a USA-Netherlands prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The USWNT took a win in their first match against Vietnam. It was an early lead for the US squad as they scored just 14 minutes in. At halftime, it was a 3-0 lead for the US and they added one more in the second half to take a 3-0 lead. It was an onslaught of shots from the United States in the game. They took 28 shots in the game with seven hitting the target. Meanwhile, the defense was solid. They did not allow Vietnam to get a shot off. Vietnam did not have a corner kick in the game either. Meanwhile, the United States had ten corner kicks and five off-sides in the game.

The Netherlands also took a win in their first game. It was a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the win. Much like the game between the USA and Vietnam, the shot total difference was massive. The Netherlands got 12 shots off with five of them on target. Meanwhile, they held Portugal to just two shots with only one hitting the target. This will be a big game for the group. If a team comes out with a win, they will all but be assured of moving on to the knock-out round. If one team wins and Vietnam-Portugal ends in a draw, that will assure that the winner is moving on.

These two have faced World Cup play before as well. In the 2019 World Cup, the USA team scored at the 61-minute mark on a penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe, then Rose Lavelle added a goal eight minutes later to beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the finals.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: USA-Netherlands Odds

USA: -145

Netherlands: +400

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -144

Both Teams to Score – Yes: +102

Both Teams to Score – No: -130

How To Watch USA vs. Netherlands

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX Sports App

Time: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

Why USA Will Beat Netherlands

While the US is coming off a win, there were a lot of positives and negatives. First Sophia Smith lived up to the hype. Smith is a top-quality goal scorer. In NWSL play, Smith has ten goals in 13 games, to lead the league. In friendlies in 2022, she scored nine times in nine starts, while scoring twice in CONCACAF play. She continued her goal-scoring in the first game of the World Cup. Smith 14 minutes into the game, and added another goal at the 45+7 minute mark of the first half. Smith added an assist in the second half on the goal by Lindsey Horan. Still, it was not perfect for Smith. She missed two solid opportunities, including one in the center of the box late in the first half.

Alex Morgan missed some major opportunities as well. After assisting on the first goal of the game, she missed a shot at the 28-minute mark off a corner. Then a minute later, there was a setup for the second goal of the game, but Morgan was offsides. She had her next chance at the 44-minute marker as she took a penalty kick. She missed the second penalty kick of her United State career as it was saved. Morgan had a chance on the rebound but missed to the right. Morgan hurt her calf on the play but ended up being able to continue before being subbed out for Megan Rapinoe in the second half.

Overall, while the United States got the win, they need to find a way to finish in big opportunities. The team squandered multiple opportunities for solid shots. Rose Lavelle had a great chance of coming off the bench, but it was saved. She also was offside on a quality chance for Lindsey Horan. Julie Ertz, who was great on the defensive end playing as a center-back, as missed a major chance. She had a header from the left side of the box on a cross, but it missed just to the left.

Why Netherlands Will Beat USA

First, the Netherlands needs to keep forcing the United States to miss opportunities. Vietnam did that regularly, and it will be needed here. In the game against Portugal, the scoring was opened early. In the 13th minute, Stefanie van der Gragt hit a header from Sherida Spitse that was confimed as a goal by VAR. Meanwhile, van der Gragt played some solid defense in the game and stopped a good opportunity in the 64th minute that led to a corner for Portugal.

Midfielder Serida Spitse also played well, getting the assist on the lone goal. She has a record 217 appearncees for her country, the most of any player ever for the Netherlands. She is also one of the most experienced players at the World Cup. Spitse could have had a second assist early in the game, but Jill Roord just missed after a cross from Spitse. She also placed a great through ball in the second half that could have been a quality goal-scoring opportunity but Lieke Martens was offside. Martens also had a great cross in the second half in stoppage time that was a close miss.

Martens is the top goal scorer on this squad with 59 career international goals. If the Netherlands is going to win this game, they need Martens to convert opportunities. She had that opportunity in the 37th minute, but the shot was saved. She would end up with two more solid chances, but she was held without a goal.

Final USA-Netherlands Prediction & Pick

The USA squad is the better side in this game. Still, the Netherlands knows what it takes to compete against the USA Squad. So far in the World Cup, in 15 fixtures, 14 have seen Both Teams Score – No prop hit. Only the Sweden-South Africa game saw both teams score. In this USA-Netherlands fixture, the prediction is that this will happen again. The US squad will convert on enough chances to get the win as well.

Final USA-Netherlands Prediction & Pick: USA (-145) and Both Teams to Score- No (-130)