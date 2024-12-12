ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UT Arlington Arkansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UT Arlington Arkansas State.

The college basketball season has featured a number of notable upsets. One occurred this past Sunday in Memphis. Arkansas State went into the Tigers' den and not only won, but dominated. Arkansas State shocked everyone in college basketball by hammering Penny Hardaway's team, 85-72. It wasn't even close.

The Red Wolves scored over 40 points in each half, but the crazy part is that they didn't shoot the ball that well. They finished under 37 percent from the field for the game. One of their starters, guard Taryn Todd, went 4 of 19 from the field. Another starter, Terrance Ford, went 0 for 5. Arkansas State was able to hit 12 3-pointers in 36 attempts. The percentage of makes (33.3) wasn't great, but at that level of volume, it did produce more points over the course of the 40-minute game. Arkansas State was plus-15 points on threes (12 makes to just seven for Memphis). When Memphis had to foul ASU late in the game, the Red Wolves did make most of their free throws, finishing 21 of 27 at the foul line.

The big difference maker and X-factor for Arkansas State in the 13-point win at Memphis was reserve Dyondre Dominguez. He averages just 3.4 points per game this season, but on Sunday, he busted loose for 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. The performance came out of nowhere, but it sure came in handy for a Red Wolves team which is now 7-3 on the season.

Arkansas State had not been dominant in its previous four games before the Memphis upset win. The Red Wolves lost to Hofstra and Rice, neither of which is particularly strong. Arkansas State had struggled to establish a consistently high standard. The Memphis game was by far the team's best performance of the season, winning outright as a double-digit underdog against an opponent which had defeated UConn and Michigan State earlier this season and was nationally ranked. Arkansas State certainly hopes that Memphis win is a catalyst for the season, a game which enables the Red Wolves to play elite basketball for an extended period of time. This UT Arlington game is a test to see if ASU can maintain what it established a few days ago in Memphis.

Why UT Arlington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas State played a great game against Memphis, but this is the same team which stumbled to Hofstra and Rice before that win.

We should also point out that Dyondre Dominguez has done virtually nothing for Arkansas State this season other than his 19-point performance against Memphis. That performance feels like an outlier more than an indicator. We need to see Dominguez perform consistently well before we assume ASU will regularly thrash its opponents. Arkansas State still merits some skepticism.

Why Arkansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dyondre Dominguez performance was an outlier, but on the other hand, Taryn Todd is not going to go 4 of 19 from the field on a regular basis. Arkansas State did not get great performances across the board versus Memphis. Some of its starters struggled. That's why the Memphis win doesn't feel especially aberrational. Some guys on this team still have room to grow. That's why ASU will not only win, but cover, in this game.

Final UT Arlington-Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Arkansas State, but let's see the Red Wolves prove they're for real by handling the pressure in a game they are expected to win. Pass on this one.

