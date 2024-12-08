ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas State-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas State-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers immediately went into the deep end of the pool in their challenging nonconference schedule with games against Missouri, UNLV, UConn, Michigan State, and Auburn. UM wanted to test and measure itself against the best. The results have been very strong for head coach Penny Hardaway. Memphis won four of those five games. The win over UConn was one of the bigger, more notable, and particularly head-turning games of the young college hoops season. It is clear that Penny did great work in the transfer portal. Tyrese Hunter, previously at Iowa State and Texas, came to Memphis and has given the Tigers instant — and clutch — offense. He is an elite crunch-time shotmaker who has dramatically raised the ceiling of this Memphis team and gives the Tigers a chance to be really good. PJ Haggerty, who transferred from Tulsa to Memphis, is another talented scoring guard who has added a lot to this UM roster. With two home runs in the portal, Penny Hardaway has shown how crucial and central the portal is in its ability to enable teams to reload, not merely rebuild. Swings and misses in the portal are devastating and set programs back, but big hits in the portal enable programs to string together successful winning seasons. Penny is making his player acquisition moves count for something.

Memphis was able to defeat Louisiana Tech at home last week, but that game was too close for comfort heading down the stretch. Memphis had to pull away late to win in a game which was nip and tuck until the final few minutes. Memphis did not cover the spread in that game, so bettors who want to trust the Tigers face an interesting situation here with a substantial spread against an Arkansas State team which has its work cut out.

Here are the Arkansas State-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas State-Memphis Odds

Arkansas State: +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +890

Memphis: -15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs Memphis

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis, as noted above, did not cover the spread against Louisiana Tech, allowing an inferior opponent to hang around for almost the whole game before finally putting the matter to bed in the closing minutes. Do you want to trust Memphis covering a double-digit spread at home? If you carried that trust toward Memphis last week, you lost. Do you want to get burned again?

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

We know that Memphis can sometimes struggle and play down to the level of the competition, but Arkansas State is not as good as the Louisiana Tech team which put a scare into UM a few days ago. This time, Memphis will gain real scoreboard separation from a lesser foe.

Final Arkansas State-Memphis Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Memphis but have been on the losing side of aggressive pro-Memphis spread bets in circumstances similar to this one in recent years. Memphis requires a certain degree of caution. You could wait several minutes to get a feel for this game and then live-bet midway through the first half or perhaps at halftime.

Final Arkansas State-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -15.5