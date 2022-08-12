Utah football: 3 Utes’ breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12

Utah football was one of the breakout programs in 2021. After starting the season ranked No. 24, the Utes plowed through most of their opponents on their way to their first Pac-12 championship. While they narrowly fell in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State, the 2021 season was their strongest in years.

Following such a strong season, Utah football has high expectations heading into 2022. Voters ranked the Utes eighth in the preseason coaches poll, making them the highest ranked team in the Pac-12. Betters are also high on the Utes, as they have the second-best odds to win the conference behind USC.

Utah’s road to another conference championship won’t be easy. The Utes lost key players from last year’s squad, including leading rusher Tavion Thomas and leading tackler Devin Lloyd. To offset these, new players will have to rise to the occasion and emerge as key contributors.

Utah Football Breakout Players for 2022 Season

3. Karene Reid

Reid walked onto the team before the Utah football spring game and excelled in it. Despite his impressive performance, he was still a freshman walk-on and started the season as a backup. However, he made the most of his opportunity when he got one.

With the Utes dealing with injury issues, Reid earned his first collegiate start against Washington State on September 25. He instantly showed his potential, with 15 tackles, a sack and an interception. He became a valuable part of the defense after the game, finishing the season with 45 tackles.

Utah lost its top two linebackers in Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, who were also their two leading tacklers. Reid should step into the starting role this season and could become one of the new anchors on defense. With what he has already shown, Reid should shine with a larger role in 2022.

2. Micah Bernard

The biggest strength of Utah’s offense last season was its run game. The Utes averaged 216.1 rushing yards per game and had more rushing yards than passing yards. However, the Utes lost one of their top running backs from last season.

Thomas led the way with 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns, third most in the country, and returns for another season. TJ Pledger, who left for the NFL, made for an outstanding compliment alongside Thomas with 694 yards and six scores. Pledger’s departure means that Bernard, who had 523 yards and two touchdowns, moves up on the depth chart.

Bernard’s efficiency is his greatest asset as a runner. He averaged six yards per carry last season, even higher than Thomas’ 5.4. Bernard also works well as a receiving threat out of the backfield, with 251 yards and two scores last season.

The sophomore running back will have a much larger role this season with Pledger gone. If Bernard can match his efficiency from last season with a greater workload, Utah football could have the scariest RB duo in the country.

1. Cole Bishop

True freshmen, especially three-star recruits, rarely see playing time in their first season. However, Bishop played in ten games as a freshman and even earned a starting job halfway through the season. He improved as the season went on, finishing with 54 tackles, three sacks and five passes defended.

Bishop excelled as a box safety, particularly against the run. Pro Football Focus gave him a 90.7 run-defense grade, the best of any Power Five safety. His performance in coverage was less stellar, but another year of development should help him improve in that area.

The Utah football squad lost two of its best safeties in Brandon McKinney and Vonte Davis, leaving Bishop as the clear top safety. The Georgia native is just entering his sophomore season and has plenty of room to grow. If he can build and maintain his strong run defense while also improving against the pass, he could be one of college football’s premier defenders in the 2022 season.