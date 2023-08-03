Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham gave a promising update for quarterback Cam Rising when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“He'll be practicing, but he'll have limitations,” Whittingham said, via On3 Florida Gators Senior Writer Nick de la Torre. “That will pretty much be the report for at least a couple of weeks, practicing with limitations, and hopefully some of those limitations start to get lifted as we get deep into camp.

“Today was a good start and we just have to be intelligent about it.”

Cam Rising, a former four-star recruit from Ventura, Calif., revealed he suffered a torn ACL when Utah took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl, according to a tweet from 247Sports National College Football Reporter Brandon Marcello. He underwent surgery in January.

“I have to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm ready for fall camp and then ready to go when the season comes around,” Rising said in February, via Marcello.

Cam Rising playing in 13 football games for Utah in 2022, gaining totals of 3,034 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and 249 completions. He earned a season-high 415 passing yards during a one-point win over the USC Trojans in October, adding on two touchdowns as the Utes prevailed in a 43-42 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah ended its 2022 football campaign with an overall record of 10-4 and a 7-2 record against conference opponents. It defeated the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship behind 310 passing yards from Rising and 105 rushing yards from running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.