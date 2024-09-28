For the second consecutive weekend, the Utah Utes approach a pivotal Big 12 matchup with a major question mark in terms of quarterback Cam Rising's availability. Rising, a seventh-year senior who has had his share of injuries throughout his long career, suffered a fluke hand injury during the Utes' Big 12 opener against Baylor.

Now, as Utah's matchup with the Arizona Wildcats is just hours away, Rising is once again a game-time decision.

“Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has been snakebit by injuries the past two years, is again expected to be a game-time decision against Arizona on Saturday night,” writes ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Thamel notes that the process of determining whether or not Rising can go on Saturday night will be the same as last week, when Rising warmed up prior to Utah's win versus Oklahoma State.

“The decision Rising's status will undergo the same evaluation process with the Utah staff as prior to the Oklahoma State game last week. He'll throw the ball pre-game, and his ability to deliver spin and velocity on the ball will determine whether he'll play, per sources.”

Filling in for Cam Rising has been freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Zach Wilson. Wilson is 2-0 in relief of Rising, but threw two interceptions in Utah's narrow win over Oklahoma State last weekend.

If Utah can survive without Cam Rising this week, they'll be a perfect 5-0 as they head into a bye week. The Utes will return to action on October 11th with a visit to former Pac-12 foe Arizona State.