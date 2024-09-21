The Utah football program is preparing to take on Oklahoma State in a crucial matchup. One thing on Utes fans' minds is if Cam Rising is playing. Rising's status for Saturday's game was questionable due to recovery from his hand injury. He has been out with the ailment since Week 2 against Baylor. Rising's final injury status for Saturday's game has been revealed.

Rising took reps as the team's No. 1 QB before the game, and at first, he was expected to be a starter against Oklahoma State, per Josh Furlong of KSL.com Sports. However, as the game got closer to kick-off, it was determined that Rising would not start. Instead, Issac Wilson got the QB1 designation, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Hopefully, Cam Rising can stay injury-free once he returns to Utah's lineup.

Through the first part of the 2024 season, Rising has thrown for 346 yards and seven touchdowns. The last season the talented QB played for the Utes was 2022. During Utah's 35-21 loss to Penn State in 2023's Rose Bowl, Rising suffered multiple knee ailments in a freak injury. After recovering and missing the 2023 season, Rising announced he would return to the Utah State football program for another year.

At the time, Rising explained the tough injury recovery he faced and how he wanted to get back out the field with his teammates.

“I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL. It was a big surgery, and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off,” Rising said, via ESPN.

“I'm trying to make sure I can be out there because nobody wants to be out there on the field grinding with those guys more than me. But at the end of the day, it's my body. My body has to recover,” Cam Rising added.

If Rising stays healthy and continues to work hard, he will lead the Utes to greater heights. It will be exciting to see how he performs in the team's showdown against the No. 14 Oklahoma State football program.