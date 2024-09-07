The No.11 ranked Utah Utes football program took on the Baylor Bears at home in their first ever Big 12 matchup. Quarterback Cam Rising has looked to rebound from missing most of last season with an injury, yet it seems like the injury bug has found him again. The senior signal caller left Saturday's matchup against the Bears with an apparent right-hand injury, and did not return.

As Utah looks to make a Big 12 championship run in its inaugural season, losing their star quarterback is definitely something that will sting. Fortunately, the program has plenty of experience with Rising being taken out due to injury. Hopefully that experience won't have to help them be without the senior field general for too long. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has a veteran team that is ready to contend for both a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth. With Rising out, freshman Isaac Wilson has taken the reins. If this right-hand injury is a serious one, then Wilson might need to fill in for the seventh-year senior for longer than Whittingham and his staff might like.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah football look to make impact in Big 12

Despite Rising's injury, the Utes held on to win 23-12 over Baylor. Before exiting towards the end of the second quarter, Rising was having another strong outing. He was 8 of 14 for 92 yards and two touchdown passes, including one of them to star running back Micah Bernard. The rushing game picked up the slack in Rising's absence, as Bernard paced the team with 118 rushing yards on 19 carries. He averaged over six yards a carry, which is an excellent mark, no matter who the opponent is.

With their win today, don't be surprised to see the Utah football program in the AP Top 10 this coming week. Whittingham has been at the helm in Salt Lake City for a long time now, and yet, he's still not lost his edge. That drive will help motivate the team and keep them focused in their pursuit of a Big 12 title and more. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has also made a strong impact on the team, as his return to the post in 2019 has helped Utah unlock the next stage of their evolution.

That growth and creativity under Ludwig will likely continue even with Rising out. Wilson is hopefully the future, a four-star recruit from this year's recruiting class. The younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, the freshman signal caller seems to be ready to step into the starting role. The trajectory of the Utes' season might change if Rising is out for an extended period. Hopefully, he'll be back sooner rather than later.