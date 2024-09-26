ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arizona will battle Utah this weekend at Rice-Ecces Stadium. We're live from Salt Lake City, sharing our college football odds series while making an Arizona-Utah prediction and pick.

Arizona lost 31-7 to 14th-ranked Kansas State last weekend. At halftime, they trailed 14-7, but everything unraveled in the second half, and they could not make a comeback. Consequently, the tide turned when the Wildcats allowed a 71-yard punt return touchdown by Dylan Edwards in the second quarter.

Noah Fifita went 26 for 42 with 268 yards passing with one interception. Also, Quali Conley rushed 14 times for 48 yards on a measly 3.4 yards per carry rate while also getting a touchdown. Tetairoa McMillan had 11 receptions for 138 yards. Also, Montana Kemorious-Craig added six catches for 75 yards.

The Wildcats scored 16 first downs and went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions. They also turned the ball over once and allowed one sack. Arizona could not force a turnover but did tally three sacks.

Utah edged Oklahoma 22-19 on the road last weekend in its Big 12 debut. They led 22-3 in the fourth quarter and held off a furious rally. Significantly, Isaac Wilson went 17 for 29 with 207 yards passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 41 yards. Micah Bernard rushed 25 times for 182 yards. Meanwhile, Dorian Singer had seven catches for 95 yards, and Brant Kuithe had four for 74 yards and one score.

The Utes managed 20 first downs but went 5 for 18 on third-down conversions and 4 for 5 on fourth-down conversions. Utah tallied 456 total yards. However, the Utes were also sloppy with the football, turning it over three times and allowing two sacks. Utah also forced two turnovers and garnered a sack.

Utah leads the head-to-head series 26-20-2. Substantially, the Wildcats won the last battle, 42-18.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Utah Odds

Arizona: +10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +315

Utah: -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats have their hands full as they head on the road to face the Utes. Sadly, everything went wrong in the last game, and they must quickly recover to have a chance against Utah. Arizona needs good production from its quarterback.

Fifita has been inconsistent this season and must figure out a way to get things going. So far, he has passed 863 yards this season with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Conley has been effective on the ground. Significantly, he has rushed 14 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns while catching nine passes for 69 yards. McMillan is the best receiver on the team, catching 11 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Lemonious-Craig has eight catches for 94 yards.

The defense must do more in this one to have a chance. Therefore, it starts with a good pass rush. Taye Brown has been the best. Yet, he has just three solo tackles and one sack. Marquis Groves-Killebrew has been solid over the middle of the field, nabbing eight solo tackles.

Arizona will cover the spread is Conley can find some running lanes and find his way into the endzone. Then, they need a standout performance from the defense, preventing the Utes from moving the football down the field.

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Rising is still injured as the Utes scramble to make a mark. While this has been a big hit for the Utes, they have survived, thanks to Wilson's play, even through inconsistent stretches.

Wilson has passed for 550 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Ultimately, he must do more to give the Utes a chance. Bernard has been a good runner. So far, he has rushed 66 times for 456 yards and one touchdown. Kuithe has 12 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Singer has caught 17 passes for 204 yards while still searching for his first touchdown. Money Parks looks to do more. He has tallied 11 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Dijon Stanley has added five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been excellent. Van Fillinger has tallied 11 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Also, Connor O'Toole has also been solid, nabbing four solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Elijah Davis has added six solo tackles and two interceptions.

Utah will cover the spread if Wilson can make plays and avoid mistakes. Then, the defense must continue to pressure the quarterback and force Arizona into making mistakes.

Final Arizona-Utah Prediction & Pick

Arizona is 0-3 against the spread, while Utah is 2-2. Furthermore, Arizona is 0-1 against the spread on the road, while Utah is 1-1 against the spread at home. The Wildcats looked last weekend. Conversely, the Utes looked exceptional. Arizona does not have the firepower to keep up with Utah. Moreover, they have not proven they can cover the spread yet. I am feeling more confident in Utah.

Final Arizona-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -10.5 (-106)